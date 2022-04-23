April 23, 2022

AND YET BILL GATES IS TELLING US WHAT TO DO ABOUT OUR HEALTH: Elon Musk likes Bill Gates’ belly to controversial pregnant-man emoji. “Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of the American company, posted a follow-up image in response to the Friday post of six hooded figured captioned ‘shadow ban council reviewing Tweet.’ The lowbrow joke could further infuriate woke Twitter staffers angered by Musk’s ongoing bid to buy the firm after saying he’d take a hardline stance supporting free speech.”

Both Bill Gates and the Twitter scaff deserve to be targeted by a lot of lowbrow jokes.