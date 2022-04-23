«
»

April 23, 2022

HMM: “The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday that it destroyed a Russian command post in the southern region of Kherson, which has been largely under Russian control since the early days of the war. . . . In a separate statement, Oleksiy Arestovych, a former Ukrainian military intelligence officer who is now an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s office, said that about 50 senior Russian officers were in the command center at the time of the attack.”

Fog of war and all that, but these Ukrainian claims usually pan out.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:51 pm
