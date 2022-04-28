April 28, 2022

DALLAS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL RETURNS APRIL 29: Oldest & Largest Guitar Show In The World Returns to Dallas’ Market Hall.

Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) returns to Market Hall April 29-May 1 to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the oldest and largest guitar show in the world.

DIGF blends musicians, fans, collectors and celebrities together into one huge musical extravaganza. Visitors can buy, sell, trade, or just browse among the thousands upon thousands of new and vintage guitars. The show also features basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, music memorabilia and more.

Visitors enjoy live music throughout the festival. There are performances by over 60 artists on four concert stages at Dallas Market Hall. A highlight of DIGF each year is the Texas 10 under 20 stage, with bands featuring musicians 20 years old or younger performing throughout the festival. The 10 under 20 contest is held Sunday morning. The winner receives valuable prizes to help further their musical career.

The Guitar Festival is open Friday from 12 noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For tickets and updated information including performance schedules for the 44th Dallas International Guitar Festival please visit guitarshow.com.