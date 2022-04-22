April 22, 2022

MEET THE ‘MARXIST LESBIAN’ RUNNING YOUR LIBRARY: Well, running the American Association of Libraries, that is – Emily Drabinski, who, according to Joy Pullman, writing in The Federalist, is:

“The interim chief librarian of The Graduate Center at City University of New York (CUNY), where she was previously the ‘critical pedagogy librarian,’ Drabinski posts openly on her Twitter feed in support of sexually exposing children, union-led political strife, socialist politicians, and libraries pushing explicit and far-Left material on unwilling taxpayers.”

Among Drabinski’s backers is American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten. Your friends will not believe — this is Instapundit, so nothing will surprise you — the kind of far-Left lunacy with which this woman and thousands of her colleagues in libraries across America are stuffing the shelves.