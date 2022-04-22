April 22, 2022

IS FIRST SOLAR OR MASIMO CORP. THE NEW SOLYNDRA? Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are digging into “a $500 million federal loan to First Solar, a company co-owned by a Biden megadonor, since at least January. Now, they are also seeking information about nearly $3 million in federal contracts that were awarded to another major Biden donor’s company,” according to Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman.

First Solar is co-owned by Walmart heir Luke Walton, who gave $300,000 to the Biden campaign and $100,000 to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2020. Joe Kianai owns the Masimo Corporation, the recipient of the $3 million in federal contracts. Kiani wrote a check to the Biden Foundation for $1 million and another for $750,000 to a Biden superPAC.