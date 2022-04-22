April 22, 2022
SETTING THE BAR FOR TRAUMA AWFULLY LOW: Black Student Union says it’s traumatized by black speaker’s ‘America is Not Racist’ speech.
I mean, you just lived through winter in Buffalo. That alone is more traumatic than any speech.
