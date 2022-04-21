April 21, 2022

NEW YORK POST: Dems’ happy talk can’t hide havoc inflation wreaking on working Americans.

Democrats’ latest Hail Mary effort to sell themselves in advance of November’s election turns on claiming the US economy is doing great, with employment up 6.5 million this last year. It’s doomed to fail, for two big reasons.

First, everyone knows these are still overwhelmingly just jobs recovered post-pandemic (with the recovery slowest in Democratic-controlled, heavy-lockdown states).

Second, and more important: Working Americans are all too aware how rampant inflation is setting them back.

Indeed, prices are soaring higher for the working class than for better-off Americans: Inflation in the year through March was 9.4 percent for them, per the Labor Department’s CPI-W measure (Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers), vs. 8.5% in the “headline” CPI number.

It’s even worse over the last six months, with annualized CPI of 10.1% but CPI-W of 11.1%.

These are the widest gaps ever recorded.

That’s because working-class Americans spend more of their incomes on food and gas, which have seen by far the stiffest increases in prices.