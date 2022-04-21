April 21, 2022

UNMASKING: A REPORT FROM THE FIELD. Jim Bennett writes: “I flew from Denver to San Juan, Puerto Rico today, via Houston. I’d say 95% of the people on the flights and at the airports (and both DEN and IAH are big, crowded airports) were unmasked, and looking happy about it. It almost looked like 2019 again. I can’t imagine what would happen if Biden seriously tried to get them back into masks again.”

Well, since he’s a dotard heading an administration staffed by idiots, we may find out.