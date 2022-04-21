April 21, 2022

I’M INCLINED TO AGREE WITH THIS: Why People Born 1955–1964 Aren’t Baby Boomers. I had none of the classic Boomer experiences. Didn’t watch Howdy Doody. Wasn’t subject to the draft. Was 6 during the Summer of Love. “Between Woodstock and Lollapalooza, between ‘Turn on, tune in, drop out’ and ‘Just Say No,’ and between Dylan going electric and Nirvana going unplugged, an invisible generation has been silent.”

I was there — literally, at the Newport Folk Festival, with my parents and baby brother — when Dylan went electric. I don’t remember much about it except pizza and ice cream, though. I did like Joan Baez, I think.