SELF-REGENERATING BUMPERS BY CHANCE OR DESIGN: If a Ford engineer designed a bumper that self-regenerated itself back to its original shape, would we call the engineer an “intelligent designer?”

On HillFaith this afternoon, Eric Lyons of the Apologetics Press answers that question and applies it to Geckos, evolution and the debate about Intelligent Design. It’s a fascinating video regardless of which side you are on in the debate.