April 20, 2022

DID YOU KNOW JEWS CONTROL OUR WEATHER? Oh, you didn’t know that, you say? Well, you would if you followed Washington, D.C. Councilman Trayon White, who is challenging Mayor Muriel Bowser in the Democratic Primary.

“White’s fraught relationship with the Jewish community dates back to at least 2018, when he claimed that wealthy Jews used ‘climate manipulation’ to cause bad weather in D.C. and donated $500 in community funds to sponsor a conference by infamous Jew-hater Louis Farrakhan,’ reports Alana Goodman of the Washington Free Beacon.

Next Question: Did officials from Coca Cola Consolidated and Giant Foods also not know about White’s anti-semitic views? Apparently not, as a bunch of them stood shoulder-to-shoulder with White at a recent campaign event disguised as an environmental cleanup operation.

Would any of those officials still be employed today had they instead stood with an anti-semitic White Supremacist?