April 20, 2022

LIZ CHENEY (R-BELTWAY ELITES): Hard to avoid that moniker when you realize, courtesy of Tristan Justice of The Federalist, that only two percent of Cheney’s campaign contributions come from within the state she represents.

“According to a Federalist analysis of Cheney’s campaign finances to date based on public records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC), less than 10 percent of the dollars Cheney raised came from Wyoming residents. Only about 2 percent of Cheney’s total contributors were from her home state.

“In contrast, donors in Northern Virginia with fundraisers featuring Utah Sen. Mitt Romney sent more than $880,000 to the campaign, a full six figures higher than the $780,000 raised among Wyomingites. Cheney raised more than $760,000 from California and more than $720,000 from Texas.”