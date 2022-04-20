April 20, 2022

COMING SOON FROM THE LEFT – NO DATA WONKS ON JURIES: Hans Bader of Liberty Unyielding spies a candidate for a forthcoming campaign, based on the fact statisticians are known for citing data such as between 1976 and 2005 Blacks were seven times more likely to be involved in homicides than Whites.

Three liberal justices on the Supreme Court gave the preview, according to Bader:

“On April 18, those three justices dissented from the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear a challenge to a death sentence, in Love v. Texas. The challenge was based on the failure to exclude a juror who cited crime statistics showing that ‘more violent crimes are committed by certain races’ in response to a questionnaire.

“The dissent, authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, argued that Texas judges hadn’t adequately considered claims of racial bias based on a juror’s answering ‘yes’ to a voir dire question, ‘Do you believe that some races and/or ethnic groups tend to be more violent than others?'”