April 20, 2022

BIDEN BETWEEN A MASK AND A HARD PLACE: Covid cases are up, but public disgust with mask mandates is off the charts. So how does President Joe Biden respond, Issues & Insights (I&I) asks this morning?

“Does he relent on mandates and get blamed for another spike in COVID cases? Or does he invite an intense hostility from a public that is sick and tired of being bossed around by the likes of Anthony Fauci,” I&I wonders.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving party is my take on it, but I&I has a more productive suggestion: “Namely, that a free people can be trusted to do what is in their own best interest and accept the consequences of their decisions. Government’s role should be limited to providing accurate information about who is at risk, not stripping people’s liberties while telling them it’s for their own good.”

Not holding my breath, unfortunately.