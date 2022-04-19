April 19, 2022

HOUSE GOPERS WANT TO JERK NEA’S FEDERAL CHARTER: Congress created the National Education Association in 1906, not as a labor union, but as a professional group dedicated to improving American public education. The NEA long ago left that vision in the dust, became a straight-up labor union, according to the IRS, grew into one of the most powerful and lucrative sources of campaign cash for Democrats, and turned American schools into propaganda mills for the far-Left agenda.

All of which was solidly in place by the time the Gingrich Revolution of 1994 resulted in voters giving Republicans majorities in both houses of Congress for the first time in 40 years. The GOP kept those majorities, with only brief respites, until 2006. Meanwhile, the NEA (along with the American Federation of Teachers of the AFL-CIO) continued waxing stronger. But nobody among the Republicans thought to demand the NEA live up to its charter.

Along came 2010’s Tea Party Revolution and by 2014, Republicans again controlled Congress. Still, nothing was said about the NEA’s charter. Come 2018, voters handed Congress back to the Democrats. Now it appears likely at least the House will be returned to GOP control in November, and if that happens, odds are good the NEA’s long abuse of its congressional charter will become an issue, thanks to GOP Representatives Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin and Jim Banks of Indiana.

They, and 16 other House GOPers, have introduced HR 7510, the National Education Association Charter Repeal Act. Losing its charter won’t do a thing to change the NEA’s status as a union, but making it an issue in tandem with the Parents Revolt against CRT and sexual indoctrination of the youngest elementary school kids could open the door to dramatic and desperately needed educational reforms, much as partial birth abortion helped lead to additional restrictions that set the stage for a potential landmark Supreme Court ruling coming soon.