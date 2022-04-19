April 19, 2022

YOU SAY YOU WANT A REVOLUTION II: Instapunditeers of a certain age will recall Kate Millett and her “Sexual Politics,” which was a kind of scripture for so-called “second-wave feminism” in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

But far fewer folks of any age know about Millet and her 11 women friends who met regularly in Greenwich Village to plot the downfall of the American family. Carrie Gress knows a great deal about them, including this chant with which the proper mood was set for each gathering:

“Why are we here today?” the chairwoman asked.

“To make revolution,” they answered.

“What kind of revolution?” she replied.

“The Cultural Revolution,” they chanted.

“And how do we make Cultural Revolution?” she demanded.

“By destroying the American family!” they answered.

“How do we destroy the family?” she came back.

“By destroying the American patriarch,” they cried exuberantly.

“And how do we destroy the American patriarch?” she probed.

“By taking away his power!”

“How do we do that?”

“By destroying monogamy!” they shouted.

“How can we destroy monogamy?”

“By promoting promiscuity, eroticism, prostitution, abortion, and homosexuality!” they resounded.

Gress emphasizes the Marxist roots of Millet’s dirty dozen and points to the incredible success they have had in revolutionizing American culture, media and politics. And isn’t it interesting how the Marxist dialectical analytical structure is so easily adaptable to any group with a gripe, real or imagined.