April 19, 2022

YOU SAY YOU WANT A REVOLUTION: Well, Critical Race Theorists don’t typically come right out and say they want to destroy America, but, as J. Allen Cartwright makes clear this morning on The Federalist, violence is the inevitable outcome when CRT is carried to its logical ends.

And no wonder when all you hear is that “you live in an oppressive society, with built-in systems of oppression that prevent you from altering that society, and have no way to be successful within the system while staying true to yourself. Your only alternative is to destroy that system,” Cartwright observes.