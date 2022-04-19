«
»

April 19, 2022

IT’S THEIR NEW JOURNOLIST: Why Does Elon Musk’s Potential Twitter Takeover Scare the Media So Much? “These people are desperately scared by the mere possibility that a wealthy person with somewhat different politics—and a somewhat more favorable disposition to unfiltered speech—is going to tweak their favorite toy.These people are desperately scared by the mere possibility that a wealthy person with somewhat different politics—and a somewhat more favorable disposition to unfiltered speech—is going to tweak their favorite toy.”

Related:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:42 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.