April 19, 2022

WELL, OF COURSE: Democrats are campaigning on Jan. 6 hypocrisy.

As BLM-Antifa thugs ramp up activities ahead of the midterms, the hypocrisy and mammoth overreach of the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot is coming into focus.

The first acquittal of a Jan. 6 defendant who was “waved” into the Capitol by cops is the latest sign that the so-called “armed insurrection” is not living up to the Democrats’ hype.

After the biggest probe in FBI history, not one charge of insurrection has been brought against any Trump supporter at the Capitol.

We are reminded with sickening regularity of the double standard of justice applied to BLM–Antifa’s insurrectionists, who tore up cities and attacked cops and federal property in the run-up to the 2020 election and have suffered few consequences.

In fact, they are more likely to be rewarded. Last week, the DOJ settled a lawsuit brought by civil-rights activists over the violent riots outside the White House from May 29 through June 3, 2020.

These “mostly peaceful protests,” as The Washington Post describes them, were so violent that then-President Donald Trump and his family had to be rushed to an underground bunker after the historic St John’s Church was set ablaze.

Dozens of federal officers were injured when they were pelted with bricks, rocks, caustic liquids, frozen water bottles, Molotov cocktails, rental scooters, fireworks and bottles of urine by rioters operating under the banner of Black Lives Matter — or, as BLM is now called by anyone who knows where the money went, “Buy Large Mansions.”

The national media lapped up the Dems’ fake narrative of protesters brutally ejected from the park so that Trump could pose for a photo.

That lie lingers, despite a detailed report by the Inspector General of the Department of the Interior, which found that Park Police did not use tear gas and only cleared the square to allow a contractor “to safely install anti-scale fencing in response to destruction of property and injury to officers.”