April 19, 2022

WE’VE NOTICED: The Vile Nature Of The CRT Movement.

From the post:

It’s one thing to claim that there are racists amongst us. I don’t think anyone would disagree, really.

However, that’s not what DiAngelo argues. She argues that if you’re white, you’re racist no matter what you do. You cannot not be racist. You’re just doomed to be a racist your entire life.

Frankly, though, I think this is also the dumbest thing she could have done.

After all, if all white people are irredeemably racist no matter what they do, then what’s their incentive to improve? If I’m never going to be anything but a racist, why would I ever try to work toward equality?

It’s just stupid.