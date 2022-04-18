April 18, 2022

BOB MCMANUS: Adams must reverse golden parachute for crooked Queens principal. “What should happen to a high school principal who can’t educate kids but cheats to pretend that he can? In New York City, he gets a happy handshake and a $1.8 million payday. That’s the latest from the compost heap masquerading as the city Department of Education — which took two years to boot former Maspeth High School principal Khurshid Abdul-Mutakabbir for egregiously inflating graduation rates. Then it turned around and awarded him a seven-year sinecure worth almost $260,000 annually, not counting step raises, a pension and lifetime health insurance.”