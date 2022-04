WELL, THIS YEAR’S FLU SHOTS CERTAINLY DIDN’T HELP: Flu Is Making A Comeback. Here’s What We Can Do About It. “Policymakers should apply the lessons learned from the COVID pandemic and allow patients to purchase, and use at home, the same self‐​administered rapid result influenza antigen tests that health care practitioners use. Patients with positive tests should then be able to purchase Tamiflu directly from pharmacists.”