April 19, 2022

HMM: Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer. “A cancer diagnosis is scary. Some doctors say it’s time to rename low-grade prostate cancer to eliminate the alarming C-word. Cancer cells develop in nearly all prostates as men age, and most prostate cancers are harmless. About 34,000 Americans die from prostate cancer annually, but treating the disease can lead to sexual dysfunction and incontinence. Changing the name could lead more low-risk patients to skip unnecessary surgery and radiation.”

It might also be about cost-cutting.