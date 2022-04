A NEW USAGE THAT I DON’T LIKE: I see people, and even advertisements, referring to tax refunds as “tax returns.” No. A tax return is the form you file with the government. A tax refund is what you get when you sent them too much money and they send it back after having received an interest free loan. I get that they’re “returning” your money, but still, no. You file a return, and then (maybe) you get a refund.