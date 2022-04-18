April 18, 2022

GOOD: Federal judge strikes down CDC mask mandate for travel. From the court: “It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of Covid-19. In pursuit of that end, the CDC issued the mask mandate. But the mandate exceeded the CDC statutory authority, improperly invoked the good clause exemption to notice and comment rulemaking and failed to adequately explain its decisions. Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in the pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate.”

Given the limited-to-nonexistent evidence for mask effectiveness on airplanes, I think it would be arbitrary and capricious even if the procedures had been properly followed.

Plus: “Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Monday, minutes before the ruling was announced, that he wants to see mask mandates ended immediately.”