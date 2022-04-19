April 19, 2022

NATURAL IMMUNITY: Never Had Covid? You May Hold The Key To Beating The Virus.

More than half of Americans may have never had Covid, according to U.S. government data, leaving scientists wondering whether those who’ve avoided the novel coronavirus might actually be immune to the virus altogether. This could offer new clues into how to attack Covid.

At this stage in the pandemic, people may be immune due to vaccines, a past infection, or a combination of both. There’s also evidence that, in rare instances, some people may be Covid-immune without infection or vaccination at all. . . .

Swadling, along with colleagues in London, published a study in the journal Nature last November evaluating a group of U.K. health care workers during the first wave of the pandemic. They found evidence that some of the health care workers exposed to the virus were able to rid their bodies of it even before producing Covid-specific antibodies.

It turned out that for those people, exposure to other human coronaviruses, such as those that cause cold-like symptoms, had helped their bodies to fight off the novel coronavirus. This is because T-cells, a critical part of the body’s immune response, were able to recognize and target genetic elements of prior seasonal coronaviruses that also happened to be present in SARS-CoV-2. That meant their bodies were able to attack the novel virus without the production of new antibodies specific to it.

Notably, the T-cells that those health care workers produced targeted a different part of the virus than the T-cells did in people who have a detectable Covid infection. Swadling said the while the T-cells produced by both vaccines and a detectable Covid-19 infection attack the frequently mutating spike protein of a virus, these health care workers’ T-cells instead targeted the virus’ internal machinery. Researchers call these T-cells that appear effective against different coronaviruses “cross-reactive.”