April 18, 2022

HEH: “Do you care to know why I’m in this chair? I’m here for one reason, and one reason alone. To ensure the narrative remains controlled.”

Plus: “Luckily, my friends at the SEC – or as Musk calls it, ‘the short selling enrichment commission’ – have informed me they have a few surprises in store for Mr. Musk. By the time they’re through with him, he’ll be ready to send himself to Mars in one of those spaceships of his.”

This, by the way, is the same SEC where the prosecutors are reading the files of the judges.