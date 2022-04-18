April 18, 2022

LOCKDOWNS DON’T WORK, BUT POLITICIANS LOVE THEM: Starving Shanghai residents lose confidence in regime as lockdown grinds on. “It’s so bad that even Chinese state media feels obliged to acknowledge the ‘doubt, anxiety and fatigue’ among Shanghai residents. There’s no sense pretending otherwise: Despite the best efforts of government censors, Chinese social media has been overrun by complaints and criticism of Beijing’s response to the crisis. . . . Why, it’s enough to make a Chinese citizen question the wisdom of the Communist Party. Which many seem to be doing.”