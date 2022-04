K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Patrick Henry High School cuts honors courses in the name of ‘equity.’ “The principal, Michelle Irwin, claims she made the decision in the name of ‘equity.’ Irwin also said cutting the honors courses would remove the stigma from non-honors classes and ‘eliminate racial disparities in honors enrollment.’ In an email thread obtained by KUSI News, Irwin told concerned parents the entire district has been embracing and promoting ‘inclusive environments.'”