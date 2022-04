THE GOOD NEWS IS THE CIA IS NOT AS INCOMPETENT AS WE THOUGHT: Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia plot was ‘user created’.

The bad news is that they appear to be more corrupt than most of us imagined. (And I have a pretty good imagination.) The terrible news is that all the conspirators who wasted money and the nation’s attention, and hampered an administration that was doing good things for the country are still employed. Heck, some have been promoted.