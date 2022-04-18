April 18, 2022

OH, FIRST, THEY THOUGHT KAMALA WOULD BE A WONDERFUL PRESIDENT: What did the people who promoted Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee think was going to happen if he was elected?

They were writing articles about this (yes, they were vomit-inducing.) They thought she was competent because she was a woman and “black.” They routinely confuse the package with the contents. And drink their own ink.

Second, they thought their ideas would work. From Modern Economic Theory, where money can just be printed and not increase inflation, to unicorn fart land where the only reason we didn’t all drive EVs is that gas was so cheap. (And gas is only used for jaunts in the country side, toot tooting your horn and scaring the wild life. Not to transport food, etc.) Once we experienced the wonderfulness of renewables we’d be so happy and grateful.

In other words, they’re morons. They didn’t think so much as emote about how wonderful everything would be with them in charge.