April 18, 2022

ARKANSAS: Still Simmering: “Lest you believe the flap over the recent prohibition on law professor Rob Steinbuch’s long-approved use of guest lecturers during absences on Jewish high holidays has passed, think again. I say that because a committee at the UALR Bowen Law School recently voted to recommend eliminating the school’s guest lecturer policy to the full Bowen faculty, keeping the issue alive. For years, policy has allowed guest lecturers to cover Bowen classes when faculty members were legitimately absent (as on religious holidays).”