April 18, 2022

VITAMIN D UPDATE: Researchers help develop rapid, reliable vitamin D test.

Studies show vitamin D is an important pro-hormone with a powerful impact on immune function and metabolic health. “Vitamin D deficiency is quite prevalent in Canada over the winter months due to the lack of sunlight exposure, which also coincides with respiratory illness season,” says Philip Britz-McKibbin, a McMaster professor of chemistry and chemical biology. “Beyond its importance in bone health, vitamin D also plays a key role in stimulating immune responses to foreign pathogens while modulating inflammation.”