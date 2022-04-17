April 17, 2022

SCIENCE: COVID vaccines are not meant to prevent all infections, experts say. Americans need to reset their expectations.

Denny Mitchell couldn’t believe he tested positive for the coronavirus in January.

The 45-year-old from Houston never left the house without his mask, he avoided indoor dining at all costs, and most important, he was fully vaccinated. But he still got sick.

“I was surprised because I was taking so many precautions,” he said.

It’s no longer unusual to hear of someone getting COVID-19 even though they’re fully vaccinated and boosted. Yet, many Americans are still shocked when it happens to them.