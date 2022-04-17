April 17, 2022

TO BE FAIR, THAT WAS THEIR GOAL ALL ALONG: White House Report Card: Biden has put America in reverse.

This week’s White House Report Card finds that President Joe Biden, in just over a year, has changed the direction of the nation, shifting it into reverse.

Ignoring his Republican critics, Democrats are now wincing at crushing inflation and high interest rates that are erasing wage gains, putting homeownership and retirement further away for many, and making it harder for some to fill kitchen cupboards.

And even Democrats are rapping his no-border immigration policies that have seen the president let in over 1.5 million illegal migrants. Just this week, his administration resumed flying illegal immigrants into communities under the cover of darkness.

Polls show his policies are unpopular. The Quinnipiac University National Poll put his approval rating at 33% this week. And the scandal involving son Hunter Biden is starting to splatter on the president’s shoes.