April 16, 2022

UPDATE: Longtime reader Bill Rudersdorf writes:

I’ve been closely monitoring the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, a reliable data source, during the pandemic.

On the 14th, they quietly noted that they would stop posting daily COVID-19 data. It’s a reasonable choice. In the past two weeks, the (confirmed) death data fell from low, to extremely low, to difficult to detect – in Harris County (~Houston, 3+ million) way fewer than one COVID death out of 80 or so expected deaths per day.

Likewise Texas overall. The last “wave” from the most recent variant maybe killed a dozen of so in Houston, maybe.

We’re past done. Nothing to clean up but the politics. And Texas is doing better than most on that.

Indeed.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:54 pm
