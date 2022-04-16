April 16, 2022

UPDATE: Longtime reader Bill Rudersdorf writes:

I’ve been closely monitoring the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, a reliable data source, during the pandemic.

On the 14th, they quietly noted that they would stop posting daily COVID-19 data. It’s a reasonable choice. In the past two weeks, the (confirmed) death data fell from low, to extremely low, to difficult to detect – in Harris County (~Houston, 3+ million) way fewer than one COVID death out of 80 or so expected deaths per day.

Likewise Texas overall. The last “wave” from the most recent variant maybe killed a dozen of so in Houston, maybe.

We’re past done. Nothing to clean up but the politics. And Texas is doing better than most on that.