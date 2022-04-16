April 16, 2022

BLINDED ME WITH VIOLENCE: How the Left Fosters ‘Hate Crime’ Then Plays the Victim. “I haven’t seen anyone else mention this, but subway shooter Frank James’s decision to shoot up a train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn likely wasn’t random. Check out the racial background of the neighborhood. . . . Until recently, you could see shooter Frank James spewing his black supremacy and hatred, but YouTube has now removed his channel. For those who didn’t see the videos, they were brimming with racial loathing for Asian, Hispanic, and white people. You can see here that many of Frank James’s victims are Asian. For a “crazy” guy, he seems to have known what he was doing.”

Also: “The problem is this: Frank James sees himself — and all black people — as victims. In one of his now-deleted videos, James tells other black folks that white people hate them, and that black people will be exterminated like the Jews were in Europe. This, despite the fact that America is bending over backward to keep black people out of jail.”

Not to mention ensuring that black people are represented in TV commercials to a wildly disproportionate degree. Not exactly eliminationist.

Plus: “Black supremacist Darryl Brooks also sees black people as victims of racism; he’s the guy who was so enraged that he ran over 62 white people in Waukesha, WI. Then there’s Noah Green, who killed a Capitol cop. What did Brooks and Green have in common? A sincere belief that whitey is out to get them. Where did they hear that?”