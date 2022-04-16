April 16, 2022

THE FORMS MUST BE OBEYED: “Part of the Left’s outrage at Trump was his refusal to speak in hieratic language.* He’s spent his life buying and selling politicians, negotiating with construction unions, bureaucrats, and The Boys.”

Plus: “Those people who got so mad at Trump for lying — in Mamet’s view, what really made them mad was that he did not lie. Consider that. It’s the language he eschewed — the ‘hieratic language’ — that’s full of lies.” Well, yes. That’s the language of politicians, media, and HR bureaucrats. It’s designed to facilitate — if not actually require — lies.