COLLEGES WILL OPPOSE THIS SINCE GOING FROM 4 YEARS TO 3 CUTS THEIR REVENUE BY 25%: Momentum builds behind a way to lower the cost of college: A degree in three years. “What’s missing when people are talking to high school students about college is the reality of it — the financial aspect.”

Plus: “The pandemic, the shift to online, was such a radical experience that it’s made everybody rethink time and the value proposition.”