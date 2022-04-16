April 16, 2022
IT’S ONLY HATE SPEECH IF IT’S AIMED AT MUHAMMAD: Ahead of Easter, students mock Jesus, joke his semen provides ‘everlasting life.’
I remember when higher education was promoted as fostering tolerance and understanding.
