April 15, 2022

CUT UP SOME FALLEN LIMBS WITH MY ELECTRIC CHAINSAW — I have this one, — and it occurred to me that although it’s effective, quiet, and easy to use, the quietness almost makes it more dangerous. A gas-powered chainsaw sounds dangerous, while this just whirrs along. But it went through an 8″ branch like butter and I’m sure it would go through a leg just as easily. I wonder if the quietness and smoothness of electric cars lulls people into a false sense of security, too?

I also feel more manly when I use a gas-powered chainsaw, but they’re more trouble to store and put to work and put away. I used to have a little Poulan but I gave it away years ago to a friend who needed one more.