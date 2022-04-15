«
»

April 15, 2022

ECONOMICS CAN’T BE IGNORED:  We Told You So.

It can’t be gentled. It can’t be wished away. Contrary to what they taught yo in school, it’s a hard science. And the equations are always cold. Only fools and communists believe otherwise.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:29 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.