OH, IF THAT’S GOING TO BE THE STANDARD… Some Democrats Reportedly Concerned Sen. Dianne Feinstein No Longer Mentally Fit to Serve.

Pelosi, Kamala, Biden, Sotto Mayor, whoever the critter is who thought Guam would tip over…. I mean, seriously? They’d lose an IQ contest with my cat, and this is the cat who has three brain cells. (Food, sleep, pets.)