April 14, 2022

WAR ON THE MIDDLE CLASS: Howie Carr: Biden out to empty your pockets.

Putin’s price hikes! Putin’s price hikes! Putin’s price hikes!

No matter how many times Dementia Joe Biden and his caregivers at the White House try to blame out-of-control inflation on the bogeyman du jour, not even low-info Democrat voters seem to be buying into this week’s Big Lie from Deep State media.

It’s all on Brandon, these “extraordinarily elevated” increases in the consumer price index, as Jen Psaki, his fork-tongued flack with the gasoline-colored hair, put it on Monday.

Tuesday’s headline: “Inflation surges 8.5% in March, hitting a new 40-year high.” . . .

What follows are just a few of this week’s stories about what are no longer the “unexpected” disasters being inflicted on the American population by Dementia Joe Biden and his regime.

From 339: “Good news: gas at Cumberland Farms is down to $3.84 from $3.86. So instead of paying $48 to fill up it’s now $47.50.”

From 603: “Market Basket Bedford NH had ZERO ground turkey today. Always have a bunch of it.”

Bruce: “Don’t forget shrinkflation. I bought a bag of air today and they threw in a few potato chips at the bottom of the bag.”

Speaking of which, when was the last time you saw a “pound” of bacon? A “pound” of coffee now generally runs around 11 ounces. Do they even sell half-gallons of ice cream anymore – even the store brands? The ever-diminishing packages remind me of that old country song about divorce: “I can’t afford to half my half again.”

From 617: “We’re renovating our bathroom. The price just keeps going up as lumber and other materials increase in price. The corner beads cost $5 when we bought them last year. Now they’re $14.”

Among Deplorables, Whole Foods has long been derided as “Whole Paycheck.” But its core constituency — the non-working classes — don’t care, because who worries about money if you’re just living off Uncle Sam or your trust fund.

But things are getting so bad that even the rich wokesters who patronize Whole Foods are beginning to feel the pinch. Consider this report last week from Politico on the results of a Democrat focus group:

“A woman from the Boston area who went first mentioned rising gas and food prices, food shortages at her local Whole Foods, and the increasing cost of housing. ‘It just seems like everything is going up, and there’s no end in sight,’ she said.”

From Boston, and she shops at Whole Foods! Hmmm, I wonder who this moonbat voted for in 2020. Truly, it would take a heart of stone not to laugh at her plight. Perhaps she can demand a raise at the nonprofit where she works (from home of course because … the Panic).