April 14, 2022

SHOCKER: NJ inmates at women’s only prison pregnant after sex with ‘another incarcerated person:’ There are 27 trans inmates currently housed at the facility. “The prison houses more than 800 inmates, and began housing transgender women last year following a lawsuit brought forth by a trans inmate who lived in men’s prisons for 18 months and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey. There are 27 inmates who identify as transgender currently housed at the facility, according to NJ.com. New Jersey’s policy does not require trans women inmates to undergo gender-reassignment surgery to be held in the facility.”