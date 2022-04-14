April 14, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Dempocalypse: Quinnipiac poll shows Biden approval at -37 among young adults.

Corrupt gerontocracies don’t appeal to the youth vote? Go figure.

Related: Colleagues worry Dianne Feinstein is now mentally unfit to serve. “They said that the memory lapses do not appear to be constant and that some days she is nearly as sharp as she used to be. During the March confirmation hearing for soon-to-be-Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Feinstein appeared composed as she read pertinent questions, though she repeated comments to Jackson about the judge’s composure in the face of tough questioning. But some close to her said that on her most difficult days, she does not seem to fully recognize even longtime colleagues.”