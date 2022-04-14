April 14, 2022

IT WAS POORLY STITCHED TO BEGIN WITH: The Brooklyn Subway Attack Just Unraveled the Gun Control Argument Presented in NYSRPA v. Bruen. “Honest, hard-working people were going about their day in Brooklyn, headed to work. Thanks to the intransigence of their local and state governments, these people were completely disarmed, left to the mercy of someone who’d planned his attack to do the most damage possible. ‘First responders’ were too late to do anything about the shooting. They always are.”

Actually, Biden himself referred to civilians who gave first aid as first responders, but of course failed to take the obvious next step.