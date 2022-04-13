April 13, 2022

France, 1815. As a rifleman in Wellington’s Army, Jennet Graeme conceals two secrets from her comrades in arms. She is no man, but a woman. And she, like Napoleon, is an Extraordinary Coercer, capable of controlling the minds and hearts of anyone she encounters. Fleeing a lifetime of manipulating others to her will, Jennet hopes to redeem herself by turning her talent to good rather than evil. But can a power that robs its victims of free will ever be used for good?

When disaster strikes Jennet’s rifle company, she and her companions become all that stand between Napoleon and his conquest of Europe. As the enemy looms closer, and armies clash, Jennet must discover the woman she truly is—and face her destiny in a place called Waterloo.