«
»

April 12, 2022

OKAY, GROOMER:  WATCH: Polyamorous, genderfluid ‘witch’ brags about how she teaches her preschool students about sexuality.

We have a serious mental health crisis in this country, but why is every padded cell candidate teaching kids?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.