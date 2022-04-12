April 12, 2022

ALSO SOLAR-POWERED NIGHT LIGHTS: What If Europe Loses Russian Natural Gas? Electric heaters might help people cope. What will they burn to make electricity? Coal, probably.

Actually, the plan is mostly just to be cold: “The IEA’s 10-point plan calls for reducing temperatures by just 1° C. But if push truly came to shove, the EU as a whole could in theory save enough energy to displace all imported Russian gas by implementing the IEA plan and fuel-switching measures if people also reduced indoor temperatures more drastically—by something like 8° or 9° C, which would be the amount needed according to the IEA’s estimate that each degree lower on everyone’s thermostats would result in an annual savings of 10 billion cubic meters of gas.”

It’s probably a bad idea to let environmentalists do your energy planning. They actually prefer for you to be uncomfortable.